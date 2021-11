Minister of Defense and Ambassador Kopyrkin discuss Armenia-Russia defense cooperation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin and the embassy’s defense attaché Colonel Igor Sherbakov.

Ambassador Kopyrkin congratulated Papikyan on his appointment as defense minister and wished successes.

“A number of issues relating to the Armenian-Russian allied cooperation in the defense sector, as well as regional security were discussed,” the ministry of defense said in a readout.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan