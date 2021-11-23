Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-11-21

YEREVAN, 23 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.63 drams to 477.15 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.29 drams to 537.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.06 drams to 6.37 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.54 drams to 638.28 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 12,696.64 drams to 15816.29 drams. Silver price is down by 27,479.81 drams to 27859.53 drams. Platinum price is down by 15,492.29 drams to 379.72 drams.