PM Pashinyan sees no need to declare martial law in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia assesses that there is no need to declare martial law in Armenia at this moment, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an online press conference, answering the question why martial law and mobilization is not declared.

“As long as it is not declared, it means that the Government assesses there is no need for that. Whenever there is such a necessity, the Government will do it, but we hope there will be no such a necessity. Yes, we severely criticize Azerbaijan in this situation, but this does not mean we are seeking escalation”, Pashinyan emphasized, adding that Armenia will not miss any opportunity to speak with Azerbaijan directly.