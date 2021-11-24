Ex-minister of interior Vano Siradeghyan to lie in repose at Yerevan Opera building

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The former minister of interior and former mayor of Yerevan Vano Siradeghyan will be buried in his hometown of Koti on December 4, the government reported after the official commission in charge of organizing the statesman’s funeral convened a meeting.

Siradeghyan will lie in repose at the A. Spendiaryan National Opera and Ballet Theater from 17:00 to 21:00 on December 3. In the morning of December 4, at 08:00, the body of Siradeghyan will be taken to Koti.

Vano Siradeghyan, a former minister of interior and former mayor of Yerevan died at the age of 74 on October 15.

Siradeghyan allegedly fled Armenia in 2000 after murder and conspiracy charges were brought against him. He denied wrongdoing. His whereabouts remained unknown.

A governmental commission was set up in Armenia to transfer Siradeghyan’s body. Authorities did not disclose where the body was transported from.

