LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-11-21
LONDON, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 November:
The price of aluminum up by 0.22% to $2691.00, copper price up by 0.70% to $9790.00, lead price up by 0.60% to $2269.00, nickel price up by 3.06% to $21050.00, tin price up by 1.14% to $39200.00, zinc price down by 0.15% to $3340.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $63155.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
