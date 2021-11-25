Road condition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Road Department reports that today, as of 09:00, snowfalls are reported in Artik, Ani, Aragats, Aparan, Sisian, Goris, Meghri, Sevan, Hrazdan, Gavar and Chambarak communities.

Rain is reported in Noyemberyan, Ijevan, Berd, Abovyan, Talin, Yeghegnadzor and Vayk communities.

Goris-Sisian highway is covered with dense fog.

All roads of republican and inter-state significance are open in Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan