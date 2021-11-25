Hambardzum Matevosyan appointed deputy prime minister of Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Hambardzum Matevosyan deputy prime minister, the Presidential Office reports.
Hambardzum Matevsyan has been serving as Governor of Armavir province since October 16, 2018.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 11.25-20:23 Valentina Matviyenko suggests carrying out delimitation between Armenia, Azerbaijan based on maps kept in Russian MoD
- 11.25-18:08 Armenia, Russia hold joint military exercises
- 11.25-17:52 24th Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Telethon kicks off - Natalia Oreiro calls for joining the fundraising
- 11.25-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-11-21
- 11.25-17:36 Asian Stocks - 25-11-21
- 11.25-17:02 Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with IFRC Regional Director for Europe in St. Petersburg
- 11.25-16:28 Unblocking: Transportation will be carried out based on international agreements, national legislations – Moscow
- 11.25-16:05 Armenia has asked Russia to mediate normalization with Turkey – Moscow confirms
- 11.25-15:50 Armenia’s economic activity index grows 4.3% in ten months
- 11.25-15:33 Restoration of transportation communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan in focus – Russian MFA spox
- 11.25-15:12 Catholicos of All Armenians departs for Moscow, Russia
- 11.25-14:59 Armenia, Rwanda can turn their advantages into success: Ambassador presents credentials to President Sarkissian
- 11.25-14:46 Azeri intelligence agencies continue attempts to gather personal info of Artsakh citizens, warns NSS
- 11.25-14:01 COVID-19: Poland donates over 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia
- 11.25-13:30 COVID-19: New cases drop in Armenia amid growing vaccination rates
- 11.25-13:25 Armenian Cabinet member, opposition MP among possible Pegasus spyware targets
- 11.25-13:13 7 alternative roads under construction in Syunik
- 11.25-13:03 Armenian FM presents situation caused by latest Azerbaijani aggression to Israeli counterpart
- 11.25-12:28 Citizens in Armenia can be re-vaccinated against COVID-19 six months after receiving second shot
- 11.25-12:03 Government of Armenia to provide more financial assistance to Artsakh
- 11.25-11:29 Pashinyan introduces new deputy PM to Cabinet members
- 11.25-11:09 Armenia reports 592 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11.25-10:43 Jermuk to erect replica of Vazgen Sargsyan statue of Shushi vandalized by Azeri troops
- 11.25-10:41 Parliament Speaker participates in ‘Armenia One Year After’ conference in France
- 11.25-10:11 Hambardzum Matevosyan appointed deputy prime minister of Armenia
15:19, 11.20.2021
Viewed 2134 times Turkey’s condition for normalizing relations with Armenia cannot be even discussed – FM Mirzoyan
14:42, 11.20.2021
Viewed 2010 times Azerbaijan confirms presence of 40 Armenian POWs, denies 100 – FM Mirzoyan
17:33, 11.19.2021
Viewed 1997 times Georgia refuses to participate in “3+3” format proposed by Turkey
21:13, 11.19.2021
Viewed 1896 times Azerbaijani armed forces must immediately withdraw from Armenian territory – MEPs urge EU to use all levers
10:26, 11.19.2021
Viewed 1841 times Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy