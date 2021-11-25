Azeri intelligence agencies continue attempts to gather personal info of Artsakh citizens, warns NSS

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Artsakh issued a warning to its citizens that Azerbaijani intelligence agencies continue various attempts of gathering personal information of Artsakh citizens via social media.

The Artsakh NSS called on citizens to “refrain from providing personal data to suspicious accounts and organizations offering help on social networks.”

“Immediately contact the Artsakh National Security Service if you see suspicious announcements,” it added.

