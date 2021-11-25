Catholicos of All Armenians departs for Moscow, Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, departed for Moscow, Russia on November 25 on a patriarchal visit, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

During the visit Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II will meet with the philanthropists of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to discuss the programs being implemented by their support.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan