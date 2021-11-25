Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with IFRC Regional Director for Europe in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on state-legal affairs Vladimir Vardanyan met today with Birgitte Ebbesen, Regional Director for Europe at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in St. Petersburg, Russia, on the sidelines of the international conference dedicated to healthcare services and sustainable development goals.

During the meeting the post-war humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and the organization’s role in solving these issues were discussed. Birgitte Ebbesen praised the legislation in Armenia relating to the Red Cross and Red Crescent. She informed that a similar CIS model law is being developed.

Speaker Simonyan highlighted the direct representation of international organizations in Artsakh.

The meeting also touched upon the upcoming visit of the IFRC Secretary General to Armenia. Speaker Alen Simonyan expressed readiness to host the Secretary General and discuss the agenda priorities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan