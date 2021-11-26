LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.64% to $2735.00, copper price up by 1.07% to $9895.00, lead price up by 0.48% to $2280.00, nickel price down by 0.95% to $20850.00, tin price up by 1.42% to $39755.00, zinc price down by 0.15% to $3335.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $63155.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.