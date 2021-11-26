Putin to hold bilateral meeting with Pashinyan after trilateral talks
15:58, 26 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ahead of the trilateral meeting with participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Putin will hold a separate bilateral meeting with PM Pashinyan after the trilateral talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The meeting is taking place in Sochi.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
