Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-11-21

YEREVAN, 26 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 November, USD exchange rate up by 2.85 drams to 483.07 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.23 drams to 544.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.38 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.83 drams to 643.16 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 258.02 drams to 27771.86 drams. Silver price up by 5.18 drams to 367.93 drams. Platinum price up by 244.93 drams to 15344.69 drams.