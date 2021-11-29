Pashinyan attends opening ceremony of new power plant in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended today the opening of a new gas fired combined cycle power plant of 254 MWe in Yerevan, the PM’s Office said in a news release.

The PM toured the power plant, got acquainted with the works done so far together with Giovanni Rubini, Chief Executive Officer at Italy’s Renco S.p.A.

Around 270 million dollars were invested for the project. 1200 workers were involved in the construction works. 50 new permanent jobs have been created since the launch of the power plant.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the plant took place on July 12, 2019.

It was reported that the plant will supply the cheapest electricity to the energy network of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan