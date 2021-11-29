COVID 19 - UN Secretary General urges not to “lock down” the world again because of the new variant

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres believes that with the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus, the "omicron", it is better to tighten control, but not to stop international travel and economic cooperation.

“I urge the Governments of all countries to consider the possibility of additional testing of travelers, among other effective means, in order to avoid infections, and give the opportunity of maintaining travel opportunities and economic cooperation”, ARMENPRESS reports the UN Secretary General said.

Guterres said that it is not right to punish South Africa for the emergence of a new strain, the "omicron".