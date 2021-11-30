Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Football Federation of Armenia resumes negotiations over building “national stadium”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) continues negotiations over building a national stadium, according to FFA President Armen Melikbekyan.

He said that various stages of negotiations were suspended due to the pandemic and during the post-war period. “Now we’ve launched the negotiations again. I can’t say that we’ve advanced in this issue but there are some changes. The football federation continues the work around building a national stadium,” Melikbekyan told reporters.

