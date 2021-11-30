EU Ambassador in Armenia visits Soldier’s Home rehabilitation center

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin visited Soldier’s Home rehabilitation center in Yerevan to get acquainted with the treatment, recovery conditions of soldiers, the Soldier’s Home said.

Rector of the Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan and Director of Soldier’s Home rehabilitation center Haykuhi Minasyan presented to the EU Ambassador the social, cultural and educational programs being implemented in the center.

The EU delegation chief proposed to discuss in the future professional training and other joint programs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan