China hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will resolve disputes through dialogue

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Beijing expressed hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will resolve disputes through dialogue and maintain regional stability.

Commenting on the trilateral Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Sochi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press conference that China welcomes Russia’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, TASS reports.

He added that Beijing hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan will “resolve disputes through dialogue and consultations and will together maintain regional peace and stability.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan