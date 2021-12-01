Armenian FM visits Sweden for 28th OSCE Ministerial Council
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Stockholm, Sweden to participate in the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council December 1-3, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.
A number of bilateral meetings will take place during the visit, he added.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
