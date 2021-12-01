Yerevan Mayor, Governor of St. Petersburg sign cooperation roadmap

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan and Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov signed a cooperation roadmap for 2021-2025.

The Yerevan Mayor said in a statement on social media that this roadmap covers cooperation in general education, culture, healthcare and other areas.

“The development and deepening of the relations between the two partner, friendly cities is among our priorities. I invited Mr. Governor to be hosted in Yerevan in the nearest future”, the Mayor said.

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan is in St. Petersburg on an official visit.

