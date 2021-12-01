Finance Minister of Armenia, International Finance Corporation delegation discuss a wide range of cooperation issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan on December 1 received the Regional Manager of International Finance Corporation Ivana Fernandes Duarte, director of office of Armenia Arman Barkhudaryan and the manager of the programme “Economic growth in Armenia” Arsen Nazaryan.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Finance of Armenia, greeting the guests, Minister Khachatryan highly appreciated the involvement of International Finance Corporation in investment programmes implemented in Armenia. As key directions the Minister singled out the development of capital market, programmes implemented with private sector, alternative energetics, state-private sector cooperation, SME development and field of high technologies.

Ivana Fernandes Duarte thanked the Minister for reception and mentioned that this is her first visit to Armenia in this position and currently the formats of possible participation of IFC in the reforms outlined by the Government of the Republic of Armenia are discussed. Duarte also gave importance to cooperation with the Government of Armenia, mentioning that the IFC considers steps to simplify financial sector, the field of sustainable energy and investment environment regulation in Armenia a priority.



During the meeting the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the process and prospects of Government of Armenia – International Finance Corporation cooperation.