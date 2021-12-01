Vice President of Armenian parliament participates in online discussion on the occasion of 15th anniversary of the CSTO

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, member of the parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) Hakob Arshakyan on December 1 took part in the online round table discussion organized on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the CSTO PA.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, in his welcoming speech the Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan stressed that the challenges and threats of recent years testify to the need to unite efforts to ensure security and successfully respond to global challenges.

The National Assembly Deputy Speaker referred to the priorities of Armenia’s presidency in the organization, aimed at increasing the potential of the structure for the sake of ensuring collective security and balanced development.

According to the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, it is necessary to improve the mechanisms for responding to crisis situations. In this context, according to him, the mechanisms of monitoring, forecasting and warning of crisis situations are important.