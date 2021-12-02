Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 December

Armenian deputy PM participates in 2nd Eurasian Congress

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan participated in the plenary session of the 2nd Eurasian Congress titled “Key investment projects – systematic driving forces of economic growth in EAEU” in Moscow, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The session was also attended by the Russian prime minister, the deputy prime ministers of several CIS states and other officials.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








