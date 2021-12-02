Ministers of Defense of Armenia and Lithuania sign strategic cooperation programmes of 2022

YEREVAN, 2 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Consultations of planning the Armenian-Lithuanian bilateral cooperation were held on December 2 at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia with the participation of Head of the General Department of Defense Policy and International cooperation of Armenia Levon Ayvazyan and Head of the International Relations and Operations Department of the Ministry of National Defense Andrius Purvaneckas.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, during the consultations the regional security and international developments, as well as issues of cooperation of Ministries of Defense of Armenia and Lithuania were discussed. Levon Ayvazyan presented the situation at Armenia’s borders and approaches of Armenia for the direction of reduction of tensions.



The participants of the meeting summed up the work implemented during the previous years in the framework of bilateral cooperation. Based on the agreements reached during the consultation, the bilateral defense cooperation programme of Armenia and Lithuania of 2022 were signed, which provides implementation of 71 events in Armenia and Lithuania. The events are related to the exchange of experience of mutual interest, preparedness of staff, military medicine and military-political consultations.