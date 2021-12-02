Foreign Ministers of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries adopt statement on Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, 2 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries adopted a statement on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“Within the framework of the OSCE, the Foreign Ministers of Russia, the United States and France, as OSCE Co-Chairs, adopted a statement on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, praising Russia's mediation efforts, inter alia. Of course, we would like to see more results of this session, including the political declaration, which has failed to be adopted for 10 years”, Lavrov said, adding that everyone is trying to involve their minor issues into the declaration.