Armenian FM presents latest developments in NK conflict settlement process to Croatian counterpart

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Radman in Stockholm on the sidelines of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The two ministers reaffirmed their readiness to take steps to develop the mutually beneficial cooperation and fully utilize the existing potential. From the perspective of deepening the political dialogue, they attached importance to the intensification of high-level mutual visits.

The sides exchanged views also on regional security and stability.

Minister Mirzoyan informed his Croatian counterpart about the current situation caused by the recent Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia. He also presented the latest developments around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan