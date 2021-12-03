Elderly resident of Artsakh detained after accidentally crossing into Azeri-held territory
15:42, 3 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. An elderly citizen from Artsakh is detained by Azerbaijani authorities after getting lost and accidentally crossing into Azerbaijani-controlled territories, the National Security Service of Artsakh said.
The 65 year old citizen is a resident of the town of Tchartar of Martuni region. He went missing around 13:00, December 3.
“The Russian peacekeepers were immediately notified on the incident,” the NSS said, adding that negotiations are taking place to return the citizen.
