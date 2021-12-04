LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 December:

The price of aluminum down by 0.42% to $2629.00, copper price up by 0.36% to $9455.00, lead price down by 2.53% to $2232.00, nickel price up by 0.60% to $20150.00, tin price up by 1.80% to $39500.00, zinc price down by 0.76% to $3190.50, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $67050.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.