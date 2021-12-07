Armen Sarkissian, Arman Babajanyan discuss domestic problems, external challenges

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Chair of the “Hanun Harapetutyan” party Arman Babajanyan on the sidelines of the meetings with extra-parliamentary political forces, the Presidential Office reports.

Armen Sarkissian and Arman Babajanyan discussed the domestic problems and the external challenges at the meeting.

Mr Babajanyan presented to the President their party’s approaches and visions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan