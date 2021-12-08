Armenian, Russian FMs discuss broad scope of issues related to NK conflict

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian and Russian FMs discussed a broad scope of issues related to Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The full resumption of the peace process under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format for reaching a lasting and comprehensive settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict was highlighted.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov also discussed the process of fulfillment of the commitments undertaken by the parties through the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the belligerent statements made by the Azerbaijani leadership and threats of use of force seriously endanger regional stability and security.

The Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers also discussed issues related to the "3 + 3" platform, as well as issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda.