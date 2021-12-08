Armenia will participate in “3+3” format meeting on December 10

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia can be interested in the "3 + 3" negotiation platform if it turns out that the platform will not discuss issues which are already discussed in other formats with the involvement of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of MP Hripsime Grigoryan from “Civil Contract” Party about the position of the Armenian side on the “3+3” format.

The PM noted that this issue has been discussed with the Russian partners and there are signals that they also share the position of the Armenian side.

“During the upcoming days, if I am not mistaken on December 10, there will be a meeting like a preliminary session in the “3+3” or “3+2” format, where Armenia will participate in the level of the Deputy Foreign Minister, because that preliminary meeting will take place at that level, where future activities will be discussed. We will think about the continuation based on the results of that meeting”, Pashinyan said.

The idea of creating a "platform of six countries" or in other words, "3 + 3" (Russia, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia) was proposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the end of 2020. Georgia has announced that it will not participate in the format.