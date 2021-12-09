Parliament approves 2022 state budget draft
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia approved the 2022 state budget draft.
61 MPs voted in favor of the draft, 19 voted against, 1 abstained.
The budget draft forecasts 7% economic growth for 2022.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
