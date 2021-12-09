Huge educational-scientific potential with Qatar: Armenian President meets with Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser Al-Misnad

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Education Above All Foundation, Advocate for the UN Sustainable Development Goals Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser Al-Misnad.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser Al-Misnad remembered with joy her visit to Armenia and the warm reception.

Welcoming the personal efforts of the Sheikha, especially in the sphere of education and science, the significant programs implemented by her, President Sarkissian said that there are great opportunities for cooperation, common and overlapping interests. The President noted that his wish is to see Armenia as a scientifically innovative country, to have a new type of education system based on innovation, since that is the future.

Speaking about the opportunities for cooperation in the fields of science, education and culture, the President said that the Matenadaran, a research institute for ancient manuscripts in Armenia, preserves tens of thousands of Islamic and Arabic manuscripts and books and highlighted the implementation of joint research, exchange of specialists and organization of exhibitions.

Noting that the agreements reached earlier had been somewhat suspended due to the pandemic, the interlocutors considered it necessary to resume the activities of the working group.

President Sarkissian also presented the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) presidential initiative aimed at the development of the latest technologies and science in Armenia, which specifically aims to become a platform where Armenian and international companies, research centers and universities will cooperate and implement joint research projects. The President said that the Qatar Foundation could be an interesting partner in this program.