Shooting on eastern part of Armenian-Azerbaijani border has ended, two Armenian servicemen slightly injured  

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian servicemen have been slightly injured as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MOD Armenia.

‘’The shootings had ended by 18:00”, reads the statement.

On December 9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again carried out provocation, firing from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the Gegharkunik region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border starting from 16:25. The Armenian side retaliated.