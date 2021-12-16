Railway construction from Armenian border to Horadiz could require more than $1 billion

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan revealed estimated costs of the construction of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he said that some nuances must be taken into account, ranging from the timeframes up to the specific parts where the railway will be constructed.

“I know that very little money is required for repairing the passing from Armenia to Iran near Yeraskh. It’s just about a few hundred meters of renovation here. The second more major investment is the restoration of the railway in Meghri, which is rather costly because the past railway has been entirely dismantled and turned into a automobile road. I think we don’t have a concrete project here and we don’t have an approximate estimate. I think the issue can be solved for around 200 million dollars. While the construction of the railway from the Armenian border to Horadiz will require more major investments. The investments here are greater, it will take more than a billion dollars,” Kerobyan said.