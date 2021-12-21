Launch of Persian Gulf-Black Sea route could boost economic cooperation – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says that the implementation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project could boost the economic cooperation.

Pashinyan delivered speech at the 11th session of the Armenian-Georgian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation in Tbilisi, stating in particular: “The bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in the transportation sector is a priority for us. We are cooperating within a number of international transportation organizations, are attaching great importance to the implementation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor and other initiatives in the field. I would like to note that the route connecting Persian Gulf with the Black Sea can truly boost the economic cooperation. Moreover, I want to highlight one more important fact that Prime Minister Garibashvili said that we view the relations with Georgia not only in the bilateral, but also within the regional cooperation domain. This is highly important in the context of our relations. Yes, Armenia and Georgia have quite a serious field of cooperation, and we can mutually assist one another”.

He said that there are two projects by the Persian Gulf-Black Sea route – automobile route and railway route. “For the development of the automobile route, we are implementing the construction of North-South highway which connects the Armenian-Georgian border with the Armenian-Iranian border. For the further effective work of the road we are holding active discussions with our Iranian and Georgian partners, and it’s very important that we reach a complete mutual understanding here. Moreover, I want to draw your attention to the fact that if we manage to reach an agreement with Azerbaijan over the Armenia-Azerbaijan automobile communication, this project will significantly change, becoming North-South, East-West route”, the Armenian PM said. “As for the restoration of railway communication, we have already reached a principled agreement with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the restoration of Yerevan-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway, and we hope to end that works within the next 2-3 years. Of course, we need to work so that our agreements are clearly recorded as they are”, Nikol Pashinyan said.