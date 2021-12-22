Shoygu called the Russian military a guarantor of peace in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are the guarantor of peace in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said at the plenary session of the Public Council under the Russian Defense Ministry.

“For more than a year, Russian peacekeepers have been providing conditions for the establishment of a peaceful life in Nagorno Karabakh and neighboring regions, and help to restore relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As for now, no serious incidents have been registered. The Russian military continues to act as a guarantor of peace also in Syria”, Shoygu said.

He informed that since the beginning of the year, the Russian military has carried out 348 humanitarian operations in Syria, distributing more than 650 tons of food and basic necessities.