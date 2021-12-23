Cabinet approves 128 million dram allocation for restoration of historical-cultural monuments

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia will allocate more than 128 million drams for the restoration, reinforcement works and excavations of historical-cultural structures in the provinces of Lori and Tavush.

The works will be carried out in the Lori Berd, the Russian Church (Amrakits), the Tavush fortress and elsewhere.

Prime Minister Pashinyan said at a Cabinet meeting that the government must pay special attention to the issues of preservation of historical-cultural legacy, highlighting the preservation of monuments of identity and history.