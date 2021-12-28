“Life is gradually returning to this region” – Russian Defense Minister on peacekeeping operations in Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers have completed difficult objectives in Artsakh and stabilized the situation on site, the Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu said at a briefing, TASS reports.

“We were able to de-escalate the situation there, and now steps are being taken in the direction of implementing planned works. We can already say ‘planned works’ because life is gradually returning to this region. There’s more and more peace and calm,” Shoygu said.

The Russian Defense Minister expressed gratitude to the commanders, officers and troops of the peacekeeping forces in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Syria and elsewhere for their service.

“What happened in Nagorno Karabakh a year ago, when the situation was critically difficult, was possible to be overcome thanks to the efforts and round the clock work of the commander-in-chief,” he added.