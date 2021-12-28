Varazdat Haroyan named player of the year for the first time

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team defender Varazdat Haroyan was named Best Football Player of the Year 2021 of Armenia. This is the first time Haroyan is getting the title.

The Football Federation of Armenia announced that the Cadiz CF defender garnered 92 points.

The national team captain and AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan came in second in the vote with 62 points.

National team player and Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan received 60 points.