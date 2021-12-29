Putin sends New Year greetings to PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays.

Felicitating the Armenian PM, Putin said in a message that the regular contacts with Pashinyan during 2021 “fully affirmed the friendly, allied nature of the Russian-Armenian relations,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“I expect that through joint efforts we will ensure the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as collegial partnership in the EEU, CSTO, CIS and other multi-lateral organizations. This is in line with the fundamental interests of the brotherly nations of Russia and Armenia, and the strengthening of security and stability in the Transcaucasian region,” Putin said, wishing “robust health, good luck and all the best” to PM Pashinyan and “peace and welfare” to the Armenian people.