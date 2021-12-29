Superintendant of Khanperyants Military Aviation University Major-General Daniel Balayan sacked

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Superintendant of the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s Marshal A. Khanperyants Military Aviation University Major-General Daniel Balayan was sacked by a presidential decree on December 29.

President Armen Sarkissian signed the dismissal order on the advice of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the presidency said.

Major-General Balayan was serving as head of the university since 1993.