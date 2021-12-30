Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 December

PM Pashinyan, Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.

Pashinyan and Mishustin discussed “agenda items of the Armenian-Russian trade-economic cooperation and integration partnership within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union,” the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

“Joint priority issues of the fight against the coronavirus infection were addressed. Nikol Pashinyan and Mikhail Mishustin exchanged congratulations on New Year and Christmas holidays.”

 








