Russian PM sends New Year greetings to PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays, the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office said.

In a telegram sent to Pashinyan, Mishustin noted that in 2021 the Russian-Armenian relations based on friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership have continued developing, and the trade-economic and investment cooperation are being expanded, while inter-regional and business ties are strengthening.

“I am sure that in 2022 joint efforts by our governments will ensure further progress of practical partnership. We will continue creating favorable conditions as part of the Eurasian Economic Union for the implementation of promising projects and integration initiatives. This is entirely in the interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia,” Mishustin said, wishing good health and happiness to PM Pashinyan and his family, and peace and prosperity to the Armenian people.