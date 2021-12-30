Armenian aviation regulator grants permit to Flyone Armenia to operate Yerevan-Istanbul flights

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian aviation authorities have issued a permit to Flyone Armenia airline to operate charter flights in the Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan route.

“Flyone Armenia had recently applied to the aviation authorities of both Armenia and Turkey with the request to operate charter roundtrip flights from Yerevan to Istanbul. We are thankful to the Armenian aviation authorities for the approval,” Flyone Armenia President of the Board Aram Ananyan told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment.

Asked when the flights will be launched, Ananyan said they are awaiting the permit from the Turkish aviation authorities.

Earlier on December 16, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara is considering bids from both Turkish and Armenian airlines for operating flights between Istanbul and Yerevan. Then, the Turkish authorities said that the Turkish Pegasus airline will operate the flights.