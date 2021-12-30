Russian PM congratulates President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of New Year and Christmas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on New Year and Christmas, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of Armenia.



“The past year is marked by further strengthening of Armenian-Russian relations based on friendship, strategic partnership and allied principles. Commercial-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation develops smoothly. Significant results were achieved in promoting joint large-scale projects.



I hope that in 2022 new impetus will be given to bilateral partnership and prerequisites will be created for the implementation of new mutually beneficial initiatives”, reads the message of the Prime Minister of Russian Federation.