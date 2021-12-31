YEREVAN, DECEMBER 31, ARMENPRESSS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accompanied by the top leadership of the Republic visited "Yerablur" military pantheon, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the memory of the Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland in the Artsakh war, laid flowers at the monument to the missing soldiers, at the tombs of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan, and laid a wreath at the memorial to the fallen soldiers.