Iran Airtour airline launches Tehran-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian Iran Airtour airline launched roundtrip flights from Tehran to Yerevan from January 1, the Armenia International Airports said in a statement.

The flights will be operated twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“Congratulations to our colleagues, we wish you safe flights,” Armenia International Airports said in a statement.

Information on tickets is available at iranairtour.ir.

 

 








