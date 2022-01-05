Lord, deliver Armenia and Artsakh from all hardships – PM Pashinyan congratulates Armenians on Christmas

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. On Christmas Eve, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated all Armenians on Christmas. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan citied the Psalms of David, asking the Lord to save Armenia and Artsakh from all hardships.

“Dear compatriots, it’s Christmas Eve, and I want to congratulate Christmas with the Psalms. In you, Lord my God, I put my trust. I trust in you; do not let me be put to shame,

nor let my enemies triumph over me. No one who hopes in you will ever be put to shame,

but shame will come on those who are treacherous without cause. Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long. Remember, Lord, your great mercy and love, for they are from of old. Do not remember the sins of my youth and my rebellious ways; according to your love remember me, for you, Lord, are good. Good and upright is the Lord; therefore he instructs sinners in his ways. He guides the humble in what is right and teaches them his way. All the ways of the Lord are loving and faithful toward those who keep the demands of his covenant. For the sake of your name, Lord, forgive my iniquity, though it is great. Who, then, are those who fear the Lord? He will instruct them in the ways they should choose. They will spend their days in prosperity, and their descendants will inherit the land. The Lord confides in those who fear him; he makes his covenant known to them. My eyes are ever on the Lord, for only he will release my feet from the snare. Turn to me and be gracious to me, for I am lonely and afflicted. Relieve the troubles of my heart and free me from my anguish. Look on my affliction and my distress and take away all my sins. See how numerous are my enemies and how fiercely they hate me! Guard my life and rescue me; do not let me be put to shame, for I take refuge in you. May integrity and uprightness protect me, because my hope, Lord, is in you. Deliver Armenia and Artsakh, O God, from all their troubles!

Merry Christmas”, Pashinyan said in his congratulatory message.