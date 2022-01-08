Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Iran reports 26 coronavirus deaths in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 26 citizens have died from COVID-19 in Iran in the past 24 hours, IRNA reports. 

The COVID-19 death toll in Iran has reached 131,847. 

Iran confirmed 701 new cases of the virus in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6 million 204 thousand 925. 








